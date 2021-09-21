Scott Bakula Says A Quantum Leap Reboot Is Being Discussed

Fans of Quantum Leap will be delighted to learn that the show might be making a comeback. The original production, which featured great lead performances from Scott Bakula and Dean Stockwell, ran from 1989 to 1993 on NBC but continues to have a strong reputation among fans and those coming to the program on DVD or streaming. The Hollywood Reporter has now highlighted comments from Bakula on how a Quantum Leap reboot could be on the horizon.

Speaking on Bob Saget’s podcast this week, the 66-year-old actor explained how conversations about bringing the classic sci-fi hit to screens in some form or another are happening. Here’s what Bakula had to say on the subject:

“There’s very significant conversations about it right now going on. I don’t know what it would be. I don’t know who would have it. The rights were a mess for years. I don’t know if they’re even sorted out now. That’s always been the biggest complication.”

There’s been talk over the years of a return for Quantum Leap, which was created by Donald P. Bellisario. Back in 2002, the Sci-Fi Channel showed interest in producing a two-hour television movie with the intention of setting up a fresh run of episodes. Bellisario has also worked on different scripts, with a feature film being considered at one point. Most recently, NBC executive Jeff Bader hinted that the property was one that might find a home on Peacock, which is also developing familiar IP and nostalgia-heavy projects such as a Ted spinoff and a reboot of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. He also floated the idea of a reunion special for The Office.

If this does pan out, it’d be intriguing to see whether Bakula and Stockwell are involved in some capacity, although the latter is reportedly now retired from acting. Still, the basic concept of a person trapped jumping between bodies across time to right historical wrongs is arguably easy to adapt to an updated set of characters. Indeed, it’s not hard to imagine a Quantum Leap storyline that allows a new lead to interact with Bakula’s Dr. Sam Beckett, who may continue to be on the same quest as before.