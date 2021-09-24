Season 4 Renewal Helps Manifest Reclaim Top Spot On Nielsen Streaming Charts

Netflix recently gave Manifest fans the news they’d been desperate to hear after stepping in to pick up the show for a fourth season after the cult favorite series was canceled by NBC. In one of the rare instances where a social media campaign actually worked, #SaveManifest trended for weeks before the streaming service announced a bumper 20-episode final run.

Ratings may have dropped significantly on network television from an average of 12.6 million to 5.3 million between the first and third seasons, but Manifest has been nothing short of a monster since the back catalogue was first added to Netflix this summer. The last batch of episodes produced by NBC arrived on Netflix on August 21st, and it’s positively dominated the Nielsen streaming ratings for that week as per The Hollywood Reporter.

In fact, Manifest was the only title to be streamed for over a billion minutes regardless of whether we’re talking about original projects or established titles, with Clickbait the closest competitor at 912 million minutes. Looking at the Top 10 for both exclusive and acquired shows, Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers and Disney Plus’ What If…? are the only two non-Netflix projects out of the entire 20, once again reinforcing the platform’s dominance in the streaming wars.

With numbers like that, it’s no wonder Netflix stepped in to give Manifest the opportunity to bow out on its own terms, and you can bet that Season 4 is poised to rack up some major viewership figures whenever it eventually premieres.