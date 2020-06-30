A Popular Villain Will Reportedly Return To The Flash Soon

The Flash season 6 introduced a new story structure for the show in contrast with previous years, as the run was split into two, with different villains dominating each half. First of all, Team Flash came up against Dr. Ramsey Rosso AKA Bloodwork, as played by Sendhil Ramamurthy, who was summarily defeated and thrown in Iron Heights in episode 9. But he later turned up for an episode of season 6B, too, during the Eva McCulloch Mirror Master arc.

Unlike most other big bads, then, Bloodwork survived his defeat, which leaves the door open for his return at a later date. And sure enough, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who previously told us Kevin Conroy was playing Kingdom Come Batman in “Crisis,” HBO Max is developing a Justice League Dark show with J.J. Abrams and an Arrow spinoff is in the works – that the plan is to bring him back at some point.

We don’t exactly when, but we’re told it’s likely to be in season 7. It would all depend on Ramamurthy’s schedule, though, so things are still a bit up in the air. We also don’t know whether it would be for a multi-episode arc or another guest spot like in season 6B. What we can say though is that showrunner Eric Wallace and his team are not done with Bloodwork and intend to pit him against Barry Allen and co. once again.

Remember, Mirror Master will also be back in season 7, following season 6 leaving her still at large, due to the run ending early because of the halt on production. Wallace has teased that this has given the season a whole new shape and will make things more surprising and unpredictable, too.

The Flash is expected to start shooting again as soon as this August, ahead of season 7 premiering on The CW in January. And as soon as we learn more about where Bloodwork will show up next, we’ll be sure to let you know.