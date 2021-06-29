How Many Seasons Does Food Wars Have?

The tournament-style in anime has been done many times, but one of the most unique interpretations of this style is Food Wars. The anime, which first aired in 2015, faces characters off against one another in cooking-based tournaments. But much of its popularity comes from its unique story of aspiring full-time chef Soma Yukihira.

With its engaging narrative, odd post-cooking activities, and devoted fanbase, Food Wars is one of the more popular anime series still on the air today. If you’re new to the show or planning to binge through the series once again you may be wondering how big a task this would be.

How many seasons of Food Wars are there?

Right now there are a total of five seasons of Food Wars boasting 86 episodes between them.

The first season of the show, dubbed “The First Plate,” launched in 2015 and ran for 24 episodes. Season two was substantially shorter at just 13 episodes long. Season three was split into two parts that were both 12 episodes long with a total of 24 episodes in the season. Season four is the shortest with 12, and then, finally, season five contains 13 episodes.

Even after you work your way through all the seasons, there is still more Food Wars content for those looking to cover the franchise entirely in the form of OVAs. There are a total of five OVAs currently released for the show with two taking place between the first and seconds seasons. These are Takumi’s Downtown Battle and Erina’s Summer Vacation.

Between seasons two and three there are two more OVAs, Autumn Moon’s Chance Encounter and Totsuki Elite Ten. The final OVA, Erina at Polar Star Dormitory, was released in 2018 and tells the story of what happened to Erina after running away from her father to the Polar Star Dormitory.

There is plenty of Food Wars content for viewers to sink their teeth into right now, but, unfortunately, it doesn’t look like the show will be returning for a sixth season anytime soon.