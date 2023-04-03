‘Secret Invasion’ finally finds the MCU equivalent of a James Gunn DCU fave

Coming at a time when the MCU desperately needs a shot in the arm, Secret Invasion promises to be a must-see series once it arrives on Disney Plus this summer. With a plot that combines the concepts of Captain Marvel with the thriller-like intrigue and espionage of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, the show — which appears to be much darker and more serious than recent fare — looks set to deliver on its potential in spades.

Who knows, maybe it could become the most universally praised comic book streaming production since last year’s Peacemaker. Speaking of which, Secret Invasion might be as far tonally from that DC show as you can get, but it’s possible it may introduce the MCU’s own equivalent to one of James Gunn’s favorite characters from the Distinguished Competition, who could mirror their counterpart’s arc and prove to be an integral player in the future of the franchise.

As confirmed in a recent spoilerific Vanity Fair preview piece, Olivia Colman’s role might just turn out to be the secret scene-stealer of Secret Invasion. Although her name has yet to be 100 percent officially confirmed like Emilia Clarke’s G’iah, it’s believed the Oscar winner is on board as Sonya Falsworth. What we do know for sure, courtesy of EP Jonathan Schwartz, is that “she is a high-ranking agent in the British Intelligence Service who has a past with Nick Fury.” He continued: “Sometimes [she’s] working with Nick Fury, and sometimes [she’s] working against him, as their goals either align or collide.”

Image via Marvel Studios/Disney Plus

For those who keep up with both Marvel and DC, this description should be ringing some loud alarm bells: the idea of Falsworth being a high-ranking governmental agency boss who’s always on their own side, not to mention being played by a powerhouse actress, brings to mind Amanda Waller. Viola Davis’ A.R.G.U.S. chief has memorably oscillated between the side of good and bad in both Suicide Squad movies, Peacemaker, Black Adam, and will likely do so again in her own upcoming TV series.

Waller has proven to be such a useful character for the DCU that she’s even outliving much of the SnyderVerse Justice League by continuing on under Gunn’s reign. It’s worth speculating, then, whether Colman’s Sonya Falsworth could enjoy a similar longevity in the MCU. Sure, we already have Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Contessa Val occupying a vaguely similar space, but Falsworth’s nature as a totally untrustworthy, unpredictable figure of power makes her a prime contender for multiple returns.

Even if, say, Secret Invasion outs Falsworth as a Skrull all along — remember those rumors Colman could be playing the Skrull Queen? — even that would only increase the need to see this multi-faceted character come back. Olivia Colman is one of the busiest actors in the business, of course, but the MCU’s rarely had problems nabbing A-listers for the long term in the past.

She’ll no doubt be a highlight of Secret Invasion, making its Disney Plus premiere this June 12, but Sonya Falsworth deserves to give Amanda Waller a run for her money beyond the confines of this single series.