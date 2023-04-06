‘Secret Invasion’ star ready for the ‘badass-ing’ to begin after character confirmation

Just like that, Secret Invasion has been pegged as the savior of Phase Five. Indeed, after that pulse-pounding trailer that does in fact suggest the incoming Disney Plus series might accomplish such a task, Secret Invasion looks to be the marquee release of Marvel’s 2023 slate, seemingly overtaking the hype for even Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

You don’t stir up hype in the land of Marvel without featuring some wildly exciting newcomers, and Secret Invasion is packed aplenty with them. Kingsley Ben-Adir, the man behind a gripping Malcolm X performance in One Night in Miami…, is set to bring the MCU-original villain Gravik to life in the show, while Academy Award winner Olivia Colman will portray MI6 agent Sonya Falsworth, another original character who’s more than willing to make Fury’s life more difficult if it means protecting England’s national interests.

But it’s Emilia Clarke who’s been stealing most of the media show, with the Game of Thrones actress all but ready to leave a striking impression on the MCU, and she’s taken to Instagram to make sure we’re all aware of her intentions.

Armed with a pair of behind-the-scenes photos that tease the hard-boiled nature of her character, G’iah, Clarke let us all know that the “badass-ing” was about to begin.

G’iah, yet another original character in the MCU, is the estranged, rebellious daughter of the Skrull Talos, who’s more than a little miffed that he and Fury haven’t done a very good job regarding their promise to find the Skrulls a new home after their planet was destroyed by the Kree Empire.

After speculation rose (and quickly fell) that Clarke would be portraying S.W.O.R.D. commander Abigail Brand, the news of her MCU-original Skrull character is arguably all-the-more intriguing. The Skrulls are a rather enigmatic bunch as is, but factor in that we have no comic book material to help us speculate on how she might fit in to the show, and Clarke suddenly makes Secret Invasion that much more of a must-watch.

Secret Invasion will premiere on Disney Plus on June 21.