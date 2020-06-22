The Best New TV Shows To Watch On Netflix In June

Have you been looking forward to summer weather all winter but now find yourself complaining about the sweltering heat and wishing you were indoors watching TV with the air-co blasting in your face? If so, Netflix has you covered with several great new series that they’ve added to their library in June.

First up we’ve got Marcella, a crime drama and mystery series whose third season was recently released. Written by Hans Rosenfeldt and Nicola Larder, and starring actors like Anna Friel, Ray Panthaki and Jack Doolan, it tells the story of a female detective juggling work and personal life amid troubling times.

Up next is a British show called The Chase. Starring Bradley Walsh, Shaun Wallace and Mark Labbett among others, this game show has become increasingly popular with American audiences. Besides its charming hosts, the program boasts a unique setup, with a group of contestants entering a game of Jeopardy against a trivia expert.

Then there’s Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj. The sixth volume of an ongoing talk show, topics range from the death of local news to the global impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Each episode, no matter how different, is rendered equally engaging thanks to presenter Minhaj’s accessible style.

Last but not least, we have to throw a bone to all you anime fans out there. Following the success of Parasite, American entertainment companies have become increasingly interested in storytelling produced on the other side of the globe. And Netflix, in its own right, has been capitalizing on this cultural trend by stocking up on anime. Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma, a Japanese animated cooking show, is the latest addition to the streamer’s ongoing collection of said anime and is certainly worth your time.