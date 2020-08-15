Money Heist Season 5 Set Photos Tease The Final Season

While Spanish network TV isn’t the first place you would think of when it comes to the world’s most popular shows, Netflix made very smart use of their global reach to acquire the international distribution rights to Antena 3’s La Casa de Papel, with the re-branded Money Heist quickly going on to become a cultural phenomenon.

Not only did it become the most-watched non-English language show in Netflix’s history when it was first made available in 2018, but just four weeks after the fourth season was released earlier this year, it had already racked up a massive 65 million streams. To put that into perspective, those numbers are much higher than the ones achieved by the acclaimed third runs of both Ozark and The Crown, the headline-grabbing Tiger King and even Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman.

With such a huge built-in audience, you’d be forgiven for assuming that Netflix would try and drag Money Heist out for as long as possible, but the recent official announcement of the fifth season also came burdened with the news that it would be the last. While there’s no release date locked in just yet, production is now back underway and the first batch of set photos have made their way online, which you can check out below.

First Set Photos Revealed From The Fifth And Final Season Of Netflix's Money Heist 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

There’s not a whole lot of information to glean from the images, with the presence of Pedro Alonso’s Berlin making it clear that the scenes being shot are part of a flashback, but fans will take anything they can get at the moment after the last season ended on a massive cliffhanger, one that could have major implications for how the final episodes of Money Heist turn out.