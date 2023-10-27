‘She could win’: Julie Chen Moonves says one houseguest has a great chance at taking home the win at the end of ‘Big Brother 25’

The second (and final) double eviction is has come and gone on Big Brother 25, and only five houseguests survived the high-stakes evening — Matt Klotz, Jag Bains, Cirie Fields, Felicia Cannon, and Bowie Jane.

As the season begins to dwindle down, there is quite a bit of speculation surrounding who will take home the $750,000 cash prize in the end. It is truly anyone’s game at this point!

Will it be a member of “The Minutemen” alliance — Matt or Jag?

Will it be the ultimate underdog of Big Brother 25 — Bowie Jane?

To the surprise of Big Brother fans across the globe, longtime host Julie Chen Moonves thinks another houseguest could take the cake. Keep scrolling to find out who…

Screengrab via CBS

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, Julie was asked a very intriguing question, causing her to reveal that four-time Survivor player Cirie Fields might be in the best position to take home the win at the end of Big Brother 25.

After the double eviction, which resulted in America Lopez (juror number four) and Felicia Cannon being put on the block, reporter Dalton Ross asked, “Felicia keeps getting put on the block — six times now — instead of one of the most dangerous players in reality TV history in Cirie. What am I missing, Julie?”

Just like Dalton, Julie is equally as confused as to why the remaining houseguests are letting the 53-year-old coast her way to the end, despite proving herself to be a social and strategic mastermind on numerous occasions.

“Right? Are they starstruck by her? Did she mist them with her charm? Don’t they know who they’re dealing with? She is non-threatening because she hasn’t won any competitions, but her strength is her easygoing laid-back attitude,” Julie dished.

The longtime host concluded with a smile, “Watch out… she could win!”

Despite being checked out of Big Brother 25, could Cirie Fields take home the $750,000 cash prize in the end? Only time will tell…

Tune into CBS or Paramount Plus for brand new episodes of Big Brother 25 every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday to find out for yourself.