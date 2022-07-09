‘She-Hulk’ promo art reveals a comic-accurate costume for the attorney at law

We’ve got one episode left to go of Ms. Marvel, and then after that we have a short break of MCU content before She-Hulk: Attorney at Law smashes its way onto Disney Plus in August.

Jennifer Walters is a heroine fans have been waiting to see onscreen for decades, and she’s finally almost here, as brought to life by Orphan Black‘s Tatiana Maslany. Folks can’t wait to see her in action, even if she will be hidden under CGI.

Speaking of, while the She-Hulk trailer’s VFX didn’t go down all that well online, it’s clear that Marvel is drawing closely from the comics with Maslany’s character. New promo art for the incoming streaming series reveals our best look yet at Jen’s costume. The white, black, and purple jumpsuit she’s wearing in these two pieces, which are doing the rounds on social media, matches her traditional colors on the page.

With only a few weeks to go, the marketing for She-Hulk is heating up. Just recently we got our first glimpse at Jameela Jamil (The Good Place) as Jen’s nemesis, Titania. Remember, the show isn’t your typical hero vs. villain punch ’em up, as She-Hulk is being pitched as a legal comedy that’ll try to capture the irreverent style and meta-humor Bruce Banner’s cousin is known for in the source material.

Maslany has teased that fans can expect an “absurd” take on the genre, as well as calling Jen’s storyline the “antithesis of most superhero narratives.” Even so, Mark Ruffalo might lend the series an Avenger’s stamp of authenticity as he’s set to return as Marvel’s OG green giant. The rest of the cast includes Ginger Gonzaga, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Josh Segarra, Tim Roth as Abomination, and the king of Phase Four himself, Benedict Wong.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is set to make its case on Disney Plus from Aug. 17