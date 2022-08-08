‘She-Hulk’ works through her issues in new 10-day countdown promo

The 10-day countdown has begun for the forthcoming Disney Plus Marvel show She-Hulk.

The official Twitter account for She-Hulk was quick to remind fans of that fact with a brand-new promo, which also prominently featured Eli Roth’s Emil Blonsky, AKA Abomination, the villain-turned-good-guy from the somewhat unfavorably-remembered early entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, 2008’s The Incredible Hulk.

“10 👏 MORE 👏 DAYS 👏” the Twitter account wrote.

In the video, Emil gives advice to Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters, AKA She-Hulk, when she nearly rages out over the lack of a follow-up call from a date.

“I met a guy, and I haven’t heard from him, and it sucks,” Jennifer laments before cutting to a clip of the character screaming in rage.

“That is not how we work through our issues,” Emil advises her.

We must say, it’s a bit refreshing to see Roth reprising his role as Emil after more than a decade. We briefly saw Abomination in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, doing battle against Benedict Wong’s Wong in a cage match, so we knew the character would likely be making a return to the MCU. But to see him in a zen state giving advice to the newest superhero in the franchise is a nice change of pace, especially for a movie whose original casting of Hulk, then played by Edward Norton, was later replaced with Mark Ruffalo. While we enjoy Ruffalo as the MCU’s Hulk, it made us wonder where the other characters in The Incredible Hulk went and whether they’d ever be revived.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which looks to be taking on a more comedic tone, comes to Disney Plus on Aug. 18.