‘She-Hulk’ yet again proves it’s the MCU’s answer to ‘The Simpsons’ by predicting Ghost Rider’s arrival

Were Marvel fans too harsh to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law? I’ll answer that: yes, they were. While its janky CGI might not be getting any better, the storylines of the much-maligned superhero sitcom are actually aging like fine wine. First, the Tatiana Maslany vehicle’s finale perfectly predicted the downfall of Secret Invasion‘s own stinker of a final episode, and now the latest rumors of a fan-favorite hero entering the MCU are only increasing its prophetic powers.

In case you missed it, a Ghost Rider project is rumored to have been in development at Marvel Studios prior to the strikes. Obviously, this is getting fans excited all over again that Keanu Reeves might finally be saddling up in the Marvel universe. But, hey, let’s not get ahead of ourselves on that front. What we can say, though, is that if Ghost Rider is coming to the MCU, then this is yet another thing that She-Hulk totally called ahead of time.

Photo via Disney Plus/Marvel Studios

In She-Hulk episode 4 — “Is This Not Real Magic?” — Wong recruits Jennifer Walters to help him stop a two-bit stage magician who’s causing chaos by utilizing actual Mystic Arts spells in his act. As folks naturally spotted at the time, this magician goes by the stage name “Donny Blaze.” A fun, typically meta gag made for the comic book nerds out there, it probably didn’t indicate that anyone on the show had special insider knowledge, but it gains some extra weight now that it looks like Ghost Rider could be revving up for a return to the screen.

Say what you like about She-Hulk (and people often do), but each new eerie prediction about the MCU’s future indicates that it’s set to go down as Marvel’s own clairvoyant counterpart to The Simpsons.