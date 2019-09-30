Showtime Looking To Bring Twin Peaks Back For Another Season

We’re going to need some more coffee!

According to our sources – the same ones who told us Ewan McGregor was returning as Obi-Wan, and that the leads of Ghostbusters 3 would be young teens – Showtime is looking to bring back Agent Cooper and the cult classic horror drama Twin Peaks for at least one more season. Of course, it’s expected that David Lynch would return to helm the project as well, along with the majority of the main cast. Though details are still currently being ironed out, the fourth chapter of the acclaimed series would likely premiere in 2020.

Twin Peaks is a bizarre, unique show that first hit the airwaves way back on April 8th, 1990, on ABC. A decline in ratings led to its cancellation after just two seasons though, but it’s since gained a devoted cult following. Over the years, it’s been continually referenced throughout pop culture and is now often ranked as one of the greatest TV series of all-time.

Following the executives’ decision to pull the plug early on the beloved show, a franchise was spawned. People desperately wanted more from this strange little town in the Northwest and the prequel movie Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me hit theaters soon after the series ended, along with several tie-in books.

The popularity of the franchise inspired Showtime to give the show a third season in 2017, 25 years after it was originally cancelled. The comeback season was once again spearheaded by original creators David Lynch and Mark Frost with much of the main cast from the first two seasons returning to reprise their iconic roles.

It isn’t hard to imagine that the show could come back yet again, as long as Lynch and company are all onboard. For now, though, all fans can do is keep their fingers crossed and their eyes peeled until an official announcement comes our way. In the meantime, keep checking back with We Got This Covered for the latest on this potential Twin Peaks revival.