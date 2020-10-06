The Simpsons Spoofs Pixar In New Treehouse Of Horror XXXI Photos

This October, an annual TV tradition that’s been unfolding for over three decades now continues, as The Simpsons is delivering its latest “Treehouse of Horror” Halloween special. Every year, Homer and his brood serve up three spooky stories or spoofs and this year looks to be no different in that regard. With the show having reached its thirty-second season, we’re now up to Treehouse of Horror XXXI, and you can get a flavor of what’s in store for the upcoming installment with these new promo images.

As per the synopsis: “Don’t miss the annual terror-themed trilogy, including a frightening look at the 2020 election, parodies of Pixar and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and a ninth birthday Lisa just can’t get over in the all-new Halloween-themed “Treehouse of Horror XXXI.”

In the gallery below, you can check out pics from the Pixar segment, which looks to be parodying Toy Story (complete with 3D animation), the Spider-Man skit involving a bunch of Homers from across the Simpsons-verse (including Disney Princess Homer!) and Lisa celebrating a Russian Doll-themed birthday. See for yourself below:

The Simpsons Spoof Pixar In New Treehouse Of Horror XXXI Images 1 of 10

Click to skip

















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Season 32, which kicked off on September 27th, marks a big change for the series as, following on from an announcement made over the summer, non-white characters will now no longer be voiced by white actors. Hank Azaria had already stepped down as Kwik-E-Mart proprietor Apu, but he’s also vacated the role of Homer’s friend Carl. Alex Desert joined the cast to voice that part from the season premiere onward.

The Simpsons 32×04 “Treehouse of Horror XXXI” airs Sunday, October 18th on FOX. In the meantime, you can catch all 30 previous specials over on Disney Plus as part of the service’s Halloween collection. Suffice it to say, they serve up a lot of great entertainment and should make for a nice appetizer while we wait for the next installment to arrive later this month.