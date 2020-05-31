Smallville’s Kristin Kreuk Says She’s Open To An Arrowverse Appearance

The Arrowverse wouldn’t exist if it wasn’t for Smallville paving the way for it, so it’s only right that many of the Superman prequel show’s stars have gone on to appear in The CW’s contemporary DC shows. Erica Durance and Laura Vandervoort on Supergirl spring to mind, not to mention Tom Welling reprising his role as Clark Kent in the recent big “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event.

One of the major stars of the series yet to turn up in the Arrowverse, however, is Kristin Kreuk, who played Clark’s first love Lana Lang on eight seasons of the decade-long show. While speaking to TV Line, the actress made clear that’s not due to her, though, as she’d be completely open to the idea if the part was a juicy one.

“Yeah, totally, depending on what it was,” Kreuk revealed. “It’d be so much fun.”

When the topic turned to Smallville being officially folded into the Arrowverse’s multiverse in “Crisis”, Kreuk likewise expressed excitement about it, adding:

“It’s so fun to have Smallville get incorporated into the current comic book shows,” she said, “it feels like we’re in a continuum, which is really neat.”

Kreuk might not be planning to jump over to the Arrowverse right away, but the character she once played is about to appear in the franchise. Superman & Lois will introduce Earth-Prime’s Lana Lang, as played by Emmanuelle Chriqui. The upcoming series – starring Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch – will see a 30-something Lana stuck in a difficult place in her life when she rekindles her friendship with the Man of Steel.

In the same interview, Kreuk voiced her interest in seeing how Chriqui plays the part and how Lana is portrayed in the Arrowverse.

“I imagine that Lana is a very different character in a different universe,” she said. “I am excited to… hear about how the show portrays her. She’s an interesting character in the canon, so having her be in a predominant role on this new show is awesome.”

Superman & Lois – as with the rest of the Arrowverse – is set to debut on The CW in January 2021.