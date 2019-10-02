Smallville’s Green Arrow In Talks To Appear In Crisis On Infinite Earths

Smallville fans are going to be well-fed in “Crisis on Infinite Earths” as both Tom Welling and Erica Durance are reprising their roles as the Superman prequel’s Clark Kent and Lois Lane. Given the scope of the show’s version of the DC universe, though, there are several other stars who could feasibly drop by for the crossover, and Justin Hartley’s Green Arrow is right at the top of the list, seeing as he was a regular on the back-half of the series.

And while it may not be official just yet, We Got This Covered has heard that there’s a good chance that Hartley could be back as his version of Oliver Queen in “Crisis.” Our sources – the same ones who previously told us that Welling was coming back and that Arrow was getting a Blackstar spinoff – are saying that the actor is currently in early talks. So, this isn’t a done deal just yet, but if discussions go well, then Hartley – now most known for This is Us – could appear in the Arrowverse.

Unfortunately, we just got an example of how these things can go south, as Michael Rosenbaum recently revealed he turned down an offer to return as Smallville‘s Lex Luthor in the event. We’ve got reason to be more hopeful on this occasion, however, as Hartley has said he’d be up for appearing in “Crisis” as long as it wasn’t just for the sake of fan service. Coming face to face with Stephen Amell’s Emerald Archer sounds like a worthwhile reason to us though. Not to mention that we also know they’ve got his old suit handy, as the costume made a cameo appearance in last year’s “Elseworlds.”

Shooting is currently underway on the opening hour of “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” which kicks off on The CW this December. The fact that Hartley’s only in early talks presumably means he’d appear in the later episodes of the crossover though, which will air in January. In any case, we’ll keep you posted once we learn more.