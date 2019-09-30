Smallville’s Justin Hartley Would Return As Green Arrow For Crisis On Infinite Earths

One thing in particular that I’m liking about “Crisis on Infinite Earths” before I’ve even had a chance to see it is how the crossover pays respect to various DC TV shows to have preceded the Arrowverse. In case you hadn’t heard, Smallville alumni Tom Welling and Erica Durance will reprise their respective roles as Clark Kent and Lois Lane, with Birds of Prey‘s Ashley Scott also being set to once again suit up as the Huntress.

Having established that, I’m sure those of us who’ve been around a little longer were hoping to see a few more faces from Smallville making guest appearances. With Michael Rosenbaum turning down a chance to come back as Lex Luthor, it’s understandable that focus has shifted over to the man who took up the mantle of Green Arrow long before Stephen Amell.

As it turns out, International Business Times recently caught up with Justin Hartley, asking if he’ll pop in for “Crisis.” Here’s what he had to say:

“I don’t know. I mean, that’s not really up to me. Yeah, we’ll see. “I always said that I would go back into that world and play that character if it was the right thing. I’m open to doing anything that makes sense, not just doing it for the sake of doing it. But they’ve been doing such a great job over there, I don’t think they would do that. I think if it made sense they would entertain it, and if it doesn’t and it’s not in the cards, then it’s not in the cards.”

Well, considering how it appears as though filming for the crossover is set to commence, the producers had better give Justin a call very quickly if they’d like to shoehorn him into a teleplay. Then again, his shooting schedule for NBC’s This Is Us may prohibit his involvement.

If Hartley’s unable to show up, then I do think it’s very possible we’ll still see a nod to his time on Smallville in another capacity. Just last year, his costume was briefly spotted on Earth-90’s fallen Green Arrow in the “Elseworlds” prologue. And when we factor in how Stephen Amell has said he’ll be playing multiple Olivers in the crossover, there’s a chance one of them will favor that attire.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off with Supergirl on Sunday, December 8th on The CW.