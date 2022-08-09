‘SNL’ star Kenan Thompson to host Emmys

Next month’s Emmy Awards ceremony, broadcast on NBC and its streaming service Peacock, will be hosted by none other than Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson.

The Emmy-winner and former child star of Good Burger released a statement Tuesday confirming the news, Associated Press reported. Thompson said,

“Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC – my longtime network family – makes it even more special.”

In addition to making his mark in the 1990s as a child star in the sketch comedy show All That, and its spinoff, Kenan and Kel, with costar Kel Mitchell, Thompson has since made his mark as SNL‘s longest-running cast member.

He’s been nominated for acting Emmys multiple times: thrice as a supporting role in SNL, and once for lead actor for the sitcom Kenan last year. Thompson also picked up the golden statuette when he won the award for co-writing the lyrics to the song “Come Back, Barack,” which appeared in an SNL sketch.

Thomson has also starred in a number of films, such as Snakes on a Plane, and last year’s Clifford the Big Red Dog.

Although Thompson hasn’t starred in any major comic book movies, so far, he did provide his voice talents for the likes of the animated Prime Video anthology, The Boys Presents: Diabolical, as well as playing Commissioner Gordon in HBO Max’s Batman: The Audio Adventures, which funnily enough also stars another actor who has played Gordon in The Batman, with Jeffrey Wright portraying Batman in the comedic audio drama.

Watch the Emmys on NBC and Peacock Sept. 12.