Some overstuffed Marvel fans want less TV shows, more One-Shots

Thanks to the Disney Plus era, we live in an age where new Marvel Cinematic Universe content is dropping every few months, but is there such a thing as too much?

It’s a debate that’s been heightening ever since Phase Four kicked off, with a lot of longtime fans growing increasingly disgruntled at the supposed lack of direction that’s characterized Phase Four so far, even though Kevin Feige has recently teased that the next saga is preparing to reveal itself.

To tide us over between movies, the streaming shows are landing in rapid succession, but do all of them manage to justify their own existences? It’s a debate that’s been happening over on Reddit, with the original poster lamenting that several incoming projects would have been better served as Marvel One-Shots instead.

The One-Shots are a sorely-missed part of MCU canon, and you can understand the thought process behind I Am Groot, Agatha: House of Harkness, Marvel Zombies, and perhaps even Spider-Man: Freshman Year functioning as a saga of 5-10 minute shorts as opposed to at least half a dozen full-length episodes, but we’re in the streaming age; more is always more.

Would we love to see the One-Shots make a comeback? Of course. Is Marvel going to abandon episodic offerings in favor of them? No chance. Is there a balance that could be struck to give everyone the best of both worlds? Let’s hope so.

After all, this is the MCU we’re talking about, it’s not as if the pipeline is going to slow down at any point in the near future.