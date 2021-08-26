Sony Brings Back Wolverine Anime On YouTube

While most fans have fond memories of Marvel animated shows like The Spectacular Spider-Man many have forgotten that some of their favorite characters have had their stories shared the unique style of anime. Madhouse, the same studio behind legendary anime like Death Note, One Punch Man, and Hunter x Hunter, once collaborated with Marvel Entertainment to create four animated series and two feature films. One of these was the twelve-episode series Wolverine.

“Based on the popular graphic novel by Chris Claremont and Frank Miller, the series begins when Mariko, the love of Logan’s life, is forced back to Japan by her crime-lord father, Shingen. Logan vows to get her back at any cost. He is plunged into a chaotic world of corruption and violence, forcing him to team up with young assassin, Yukio, to battle their way through the Japanese criminal underworld.” Synopsis From YouTube

Sony Entertainment recently made the anime available via their Throwback Toons account, making it easier to check out the series than ever before. The first episode is currently available for free on YouTube for any Marvel fans that want a taste of what the series has to offer.