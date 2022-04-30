‘Space Force’ fans furious as Netflix cancels another high-profile show

Yet another popular, high-profile, and very expensive Netflix show bites the dust.

Netflix sci-fi comedy Space Force has been canceled, and fans are not happy. The show, which has only been running for two seasons, has not been renewed for a third season after its most recent outing didn’t bring in the viewing figures that were expected.

Space Force first aired in May 2020, when millions around the world were locked inside without much to do except devour content. The premise was based on Donald Trump’s real-life Space Force, both mocking the concept while praising the ambition and hard work of the individuals, examining how politics gets involved in scientific undertaking, referenced many real-world characters in the process.

Steve Carell led Space Force as General Naird, the newly appointed Chief of Space Operations trying to navigate these new and confusing waters alongside his various co-workers, including Dr. Adrien Mallory (John Malkovich), media relations manager Anthony Scarapiducci (Ben Schwartz), Dr. Chan Kaifang (Jimmy O. Yang), Captain Angela Ali (Tawny Newsome) and his incompetent yet kind adjutant Brigadier General Bradley Gregory (Don Lake). Naird also had is own issues at home in the form of his moody teenage daughter (Diana Silvers), and incarcerated wife (Lisa Kudrow).

Space Force reunited The Office‘s Greg Daniels and lead star Carell, as co-creators, so there were high hopes for the project at its inception. However, the show was not overly well received, even with a change of direction in season two, which received only a slightly more positive critical reception.

For a show as expensive as Space Force, it seems Netflix felt these figures just weren’t good enough. Fans of the show aren’t best pleased, with many lovable characters and unanswered plot points left in the dust.

This fan feels like the show was already improving, maybe if it just had more time…

Noooo! Season 2 was so much better and personal compared to the 1st, which I ALREADY LIKED.



Oh I'm so sad. 🙁 #SpaceForce we apparently don't deserve you.https://t.co/juvBVACsDF — Ollie 🌈 (@OlivierHennis) April 29, 2022

Another agrees, wishing they could have gotten a whole five seasons.

Just saw that @netflix cancelled #spaceforce @SteveCarell ? Really loved the show and was hoping for at least 5 seasons!!! — Vic Vinegar (@gambitgladiator) April 30, 2022

Channeling some Malkovich to express their anger at the loss.

As Dr. Adrian Mallory would say…I will fuck you UP. I will FUCK you up. I will fuck YOU up…



Stupid Netflix cancelling the wrong shows once again. Le sigh. #SpaceForce https://t.co/4CZEasDGP9 — Jacque (@Jayqwellin79) April 30, 2022

This Carell fan thinks the actor did a top job and salutes the team.

#SpaceForce Steve Carell It was a really great performance. Thank you, as well as Greg Daniels, for that integrated series. I thank all the people who contributed to his work. @SteveCarell @realspaceforce.



🔊🔊ONE, TWO, THREE!



🚀 SSSSSSPACE FORCEEEEEE 🚀 pic.twitter.com/8Bc0auxU8c — ＪＡＮＡ (@J_BNES) April 30, 2022

Many believe Netflix are cutting shows too early, not allowing plot build-up and emotional investment in order to just make more cash.

Netflix have cancelled #SpaceForce. It wasn’t a show I’d got round to watching but now that I know it was axed prematurely (on a cliffhanger!) I never will. The front menu is increasingly looking like an island of broken toys and abandoned ideas, let them do endings at least! — Alex Rhodes (@AlRhodes92) April 30, 2022

Goddamn you @netflix .. get us all involved with a show and then fucking rip it away. No wonder the viewership is dwindling



Netflix’s #SpaceForce Canceled After Two Seasons https://t.co/tveeqjH9xp — 🇺🇸✭ 🅿️🅰️!✭🇺🇸 (@the_CHOFF) April 30, 2022

With some fans saying they are moving away from streaming sites purely for this reason.

I know it was not everyone's cup of tea but I really loved #SpaceForce

I've been watching less and less online TV for just this reason- it gets cancelled.

I really had high hopes for this one. — Louise Duncan (@LouiseADuncan_) April 30, 2022

It certainly wasn’t everyone’s cup of tea, with many not surprised that the show has been canceled.

To be fair it really wasn’t funny despite the awesome and talented cast they had. It was such a waste of comedic geniuses. #SpaceForce — Jonathan Ruben Salea (@jrsalea) April 30, 2022

Not surprised by Netflix’s cancellation of #SpaceForce. Top actors and good premise for a comedy but awfully executed. Was hoping for major changes for season 2 but just no improvement. https://t.co/OmO7fn5Hc1 — Philip O'Reilly 🇮🇪❤️🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@philip_oreilly) April 29, 2022

Space Force is not the only show to hit the chopping block, with Raising Dion also being canceled after its sophomore run. The only hope fans of the show have now if they want to have their questions answered is that another network might pick it up, which seems unlikely given the prohibitive costs.