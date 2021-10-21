Special Attack On Titan Event To Be Held Next Month

Attack on Titan is set to draw its anime run to an end early next year when season four part two debuts completing the narrative surrounding Eren Jaeger, the inhabitants of Paradis Island, and their war against the Marleyians.

To celebrate the end of what has been one of the most popular anime series of recent times, fans in Japan will have the opportunity to attend a celebratory event next month with special guest stars from the series.

On Nov. 14, an event will be held in Japan at the Kawaguchi Comprehensive Cultural Center Lilia Main Hall. During the event, panels will be held starring the voice cast of the anime Yuki Kaji, Yui Ishikawa, Marina Inoue, Kisho Taniyama, and Yu Kobayashi.

Right now, it isn’t entirely clear what will be revealed at this event but given its proximity to the highly anticipated final part of the series, it’s likely that some hints will be given at how events will unfold on the show.

Earlier this year the first part of season four aired and came to a cliffhanger conclusion leaving fans eagerly awaiting more. While it has been quite a wait, given the track record of quality throughout the show’s run the wait will likely be well worth it and result in the best quality episodes possible.

If you can’t wait to find out what happens during the concluding events of Attack on Titan, the manga came to a close earlier this year also detailing the events following where the show has currently left off.