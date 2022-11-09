Spectacular ‘Star Wars’ art imagines the one Disney Plus show we’re all waiting on

Who knows what’s going on with the Star Wars movies right now, but fans sure aren’t wanting for anything when it comes to the small screen. This year alone, we’ve been treated to The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, and more, with next year delivering the likes of The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and The Acolyte. And yet there’s one project that Lucasfilm has yet to announce that fans are dying to see. And this spectacular fan art has only increased the hunger for such a show.

After Marvel Studios’ debuted their What If…? animated anthology last year, Star Wars fans became obsessed with the concept of doing a similar series set in the galaxy far, far away that would explore other timelines where the Skywalker Saga turned out very differently. Even though commissioning such a show would be an easy win for the studio, Disney doesn’t seem to be moving forward with it, so leave it to this epic piece from Twitter user @Tilianjpg to give us a taste at how a Star Wars What If…? could look.

The following fan-made poster imagines an animated series, sporting those classic Filoniverse designs, that would supposedly star beloved Jedi Ahsoka Tano, Qui-Gon Jinn, Anakin Skywalker, and Obi-Wan Kenobi. It seems the idea is that this is a peek into an alternate reality where Qui-Gon survived his duel with Darth Maul in The Phantom Menace.

“What if Qui-Gon survived?” is just one of many fascinating possible storylines that could be explored in a What If…?-type series, although the most popular remains the incredibly loaded “What if Anakin never turned to the Dark Side?” And yet, while fans are sitting here waving dollar bills in Disney’s face like Futurama’s Fry, it seems this one will remain a fantasy for the present.