‘Spy X Family’ fans are loving the wrath of Anya

This article contains spoilers for Episode 6 of Spy x Family

Since the release of Episode 6 of Spy X Family, fans have poked fun at Anya Forger’s intimidation seen in the episode. This is funny since Anya is this adorable child who acts cute throughout the series.

Episode 6 — “The Friendship Scheme” — has Anya preparing for her first day in her new school – Eden Academy. After a near kidnapping in the supermarket, she asks her adopted mother Yor (who’s secretly an assassin) to train her so that she can be brave when she enters school.

And just like in past episodes, the show followed the manga faithfully to the point where the facial expressions are on point with the original source material.

Anime : Spy x Family pic.twitter.com/eCVObWw2eT — Spy x Family (@SpyFamilyTweets) May 16, 2022

The face that Anya makes is her attempt to smile due to the advice her mother gave before her first day. The “smile” in question isn’t the usual smile she gives off and is rather creepy at most. But not only is this smile “weird” it also annoyed Damian Desmond, the second son of Loid Forger’s target Donovan Desmond.

Fans are also poking fun at how intimidating Anya was considering that it’s somewhat out of character of her to be this tough. Not to mention, can we discuss the punch she threw?! How did that small child beat down a 6-year-old boy?! She was trained, after all, by a professional assassin.

Canon from SpyxFamily

Spy x Family episode 6 🤨 pic.twitter.com/vTwmeFnPpk — PunTree🪄🌧 (@BIueWitch) May 16, 2022

Spy x Family follows a spy who builds a ‘fake family’ for a mission, not realizing that the daughter is a mind-reader and his fake wife is an assassin. The manga currently has nine volumes in Japanese, with seven in English, and has sold more than 12.5 million copies in Japan.

Spy x Family will have a total of 25 episodes, with a small break between Episodes 12 and 13. Both the English and Japanese dub of the anime series is now available on Crunchyroll and new episodes come out every Saturday.