Squid Game Continues To Dominate Nielsen Streaming Ratings

Having first arrived on September 17, the fact that it’s taken almost two months for Squid Game to be dethroned as the number one show on Netflix is nothing short of mind-blowing, reinforcing the Korean series as a worldwide phenomenon that isn’t going to fade from the public consciousness anytime soon.

That being said, it has been slipping down the most-watched rankings lately, having been dethroned by Season 5 of Big Mouth among subscribers in the United States, before League of Legends spinoff Arcane swooped in to positively dominate the Top 10 across the world.

However, the latest set of Nielsen ratings via Deadline once again has Squid Game miles ahead of the competition, with the latest set of data covering the period from October 11-21. While the show couldn’t hit 3 billion minutes for a third consecutive week, 2.25 billion is hardly anything to be sniffed at.

Season 3 of Netflix’s smash hit psychological thriller You took second with 1.93 billion minutes, with Maid continuing to show great legs as it gobbles up viewership records of its own. AppleTV+’s Ted Lasso and Disney Plus’ Only Murders in the Building were the only titles in the Top 10 that came from other streamers, as if you needed any more reminders that Netflix are the ones to beat in the increasingly-competitive streaming wars.