Squid Game Creator Confirms Talks For Season 2 Underway With Netflix

Fans of Netflix’s Squid Game, of which there are perhaps hundreds of millions around the world, may find solace in a bit of news that seems to point to the possibility for a second season inching forward.

Though we haven’t gotten anything by way of official confirmation from Netflix itself, the show’s creator Hwang Dong-hyuk confirmed in a recent interview that there are talks underway between him and the streaming giant, according to The Guardian.

“Of course there is talk…That’s inevitable because it’s been such a success. I am considering it. I have a very high-level picture in my mind, but I’m not going to work on it straight away. There’s a film I really want to make. I’m thinking about which to do first. I’m going to talk to Netflix,” Hwang told The Guardian. “

The show is Netflix’s biggest series launch of all time and is expected to help the streaming platform rake in a whopping $900 million. But during that same interview, Hwang explained he didn’t see any kind of bonus check from it. “I’m not that rich,” he said.

Netflix Shares New Squid Game Behind-The-Scenes Photos 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It would be understandable if Hwang did end up stepping away from the show completely, or maybe taking a hiatus, considering writing and directing the series reportedly caused him so much stress that he lost six teeth during production.

For those not in the know, Squid Game is the South Korean show that follows financially destitute people as they get recruited by a shadowy organization into a macabre contest with 456 others. Whoever wins on a secluded island in a series of children’s games is promised the life-changing sum of $38 million. But the catch is if you lose, you die.

You can watch all nine episodes of Squid Game‘s first season on Netflix now.