‘Squid Game’ creator shares an unreleased clip from season one and an update on season 2

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for season one of Squid Game.

It’s no secret that Squid Game, the groundbreaking Netflix series that took the world by storm in 2021, is coming back for a second season. The question of when that highly-anticipated follow-up will arrive is another matter entirely, but we know it’s firmly in development thanks to Netflix’s global fan event Tudum.

Lee Jung-jae, the Emmy and SAG-winning star of the drama series, was joined by several of his cast members and creator/director Hwang Dong-hyuk to thank the Squid Game fandom for its massive support over the course of the last year. While not much was shared about what season two will entail, Dong-hyuk promised that it will include all-new stories and shared a “small gift” in the form of an unreleased clip from season one, which gives a chilling look at the Front Man’s identity.

Squid Game was an instant hit when it premiered on Netflix in September 2021, quickly becoming a global phenomenon and ultimately the most-watched show in Netflix history. Despite its graphic premise ⏤ which finds hundreds of financially strapped citizens taking part in a series of deadly children’s games ⏤ the award-winning drama pulled in 1.65 billion views in its first 28 days on Netflix, a number that couldn’t be matched by the likes of fellow hits Bridgerton and Stranger Things.

Apart from its potentially blockbuster budget, Dong-hyuk has remained tight-lipped about how season two will tackle the many questions leftover from season one. Since most of the first season’s characters, well, died, there are only so many ways the series can proceed from here, but that hasn’t stopped Dong-hyuk from speculating who he thinks will definitely return as well as who he’d like to see join the cast.

Whether or not any of our questions will be answered in 2023 remains to be seen, but we can at least take comfort in the fact that season one of Squid Game is available to stream in full on Netflix.