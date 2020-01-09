Star Trek: Discovery Has Been Renewed For Season 4

We haven’t even seen season 3 yet but it appears that CBS has already quietly renewed Star Trek: Discovery for a fourth run. Debuting on CBS All Access back in 2017, Discovery was the first Trek TV series on the airwaves since Enterprise ended in 2005. You’d have expected fans to be overjoyed that the franchise was back on the small screen, then, but actually, Discovery has proven to be highly divisive, with just as many people criticizing the show as praising it. But the latter half have won out as we know that we’ve got two more seasons to enjoy.

This renewal news comes via Production Weekly. In a long list of shows in active development, the publication lists Star Trek: Discovery season 4 among them. We’re still waiting on an official announcement from the network, then, but things are looking good for the series. It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Discovery’s got at least another season, either, seeing as CBS is on a mission to expand the Trek brand – with the likes of Star Trek: Picard and those animated shows – and not cut it back.

A couple of seasons should also allow the writers a lot of space to explore the series’ new status quo. At the end of season 2, the Discovery crew flew their ship into a wormhole which took them 1000 years into the future, where no Trek show has gone before. We’ve already had some promo images – see above – from the third run, too, which introduced us to David Aja’s newcomer, Cleveland “Book” Booker. Remember, the ship is in need of another new captain, as well. Though it’s unclear whether Book’s in the running or if either Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) or Saru (Doug Jones) could get the job permanently.

In any case, Picard airs first, starting in a couple of weeks, with Star Trek: Discovery season 3 arriving later this year. So, expect season 4 in either 2021 or 2022.