New Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Trailer Teases Another Wild Ride

Star Trek: Discovery concluded its second season with a huge shift to its status quo. The show, previously set prior to the events of The Original Series, will now take place 1,000 years into the future given that the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery flew the ship into a wormhole at the end of the last run. The franchise has never ventured so far into the future before (save for that Short Treks episode “Calypso” that teased the time jump) and it looks like this massive jump ahead is going to make for quite a wild ride.

Earlier today at New York Comic Con, CBS dropped a brand new trailer for the third season of Discovery and though it’s not terribly long, it does have us feeling that fans are in for something pretty exciting when the series returns. Featuring new faces, familiar characters, tantalizing mysteries and a whole new status quo, season 3 might just be the show’s most ambitious yet and after watching this new trailer, we can’t wait to learn what else awaits us.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Photos Take Burnham Into The Far Future 1 of 7

Click to skip











MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Already, we know that the producers are looking to explore the 32nd century and bring us interesting news stories without the burden of the series’ canon weighing down on them. And from the brief glimpses we get of the plot in this latest preview, it definitely looks like there are some intriguing new pockets of the universe that they can now explore.

With Star Trek: Picard set to be with us in early 2020, we imagine we won’t be laying eyes on the third season of Star Trek: Discovery until maybe Fall of that same year. In the meantime, though, we can expect many more teases about the fresh start that our heroes will soon embark upon as Comic-Con continues throughout the weekend.