‘Star Trek: Discovery’ writer signs first-look deal with Netflix

There’s been plenty of confusion over what the future holds for the feature-length future of Star Trek, with a pair of projects being announced in fairly close proximity to each other that are both being produced by J.J. Abrams, but one of them appears to be much further along than the other.

The first has WandaVision‘s Adam Shakman attached to direct, and while it was recently hit with a delay that saw it pushed back to December 2023, there’s still widespread belief that it’ll turn out to be the fourth installment in the Kelvin series starring Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto and the rest of the gang.

The second named Discovery veteran Kalinda Vasquez as writer, but that’s about all we’ve heard since. However, a spanner may have potentially been thrown in the works in terms of the timeline after it was announced by Deadline that the scribe has signed a development deal with Netflix, and her first series under the deal is already in development.

As per the report, Vasquez is writing episodic mystery thriller Arbor Hall, an original concept that follows a teenage girl investigating the disappearance of her best friend at the exclusive boarding school they attend. Her Star Trek movie remains in the works, though, we’ll just need to wait and see what comes together first.