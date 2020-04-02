Star Trek: Picard EP Teases More Of The Romulan Rescue Mission In Season 2

Although we’re now a week out from the end of Star Trek: Picard‘s first season, hints at the next run of episodes are already coming in. Executive producer Michael Chabon, who will step down from his showrunner duties in season 2, has been sharing ideas on the new directions the series could go in next year, while we’re also hearing positive noises about former Star Trek: The Next Generation cast members making an appearance in future episodes. The latest remarks from Chabon though suggest that we could see more of the Romulan Rescue Mission that formed a key part of this season’s plot.

When asked by a fan if the series would continue exploring the Rescue Mission, Chabon made the cryptic comment: “in a way.” Although it’s not much to go on, it does appear that there are more layers to the story than we received in season 1 of the show. The Mission involved Picard leading the Federation’s rescue of the Romulan people from their home planet Romulus before it went supernova, something that proved unpopular across the galaxy.

According to the canon comic prequels, Picard learnt that the Romulans were actively planning to only save themselves over the other species in the Beta Quadrant, The Rescue Mission itself was then ended by an apparent synthetic rebellion that destroyed the armada shipyards and caused the death of tens of thousands of people on Mars. As we come to learn during Star Trek: Picard‘s first season, the synthetic rebellion was staged by the Zhat Vash as part of their plan to remove synthetic life from the universe.

At the moment, it’s difficult to predict what aspects of the Romulan Rescue Mission will be tackled in Star Trek: Picard season 2, compared to what we’ve already seen. It may be, for example, that we get to spend more time in the Romulan refugee colony on Vashti, including with the badass Qowat Milat warrior nuns. Although production across the entertainment industry is currently uncertain, we’d imagine that CBS All Access will be keen to get more episodes of Star Trek: Picard in front of the camera as soon as they’re able, so we’ll be sure to keep an eye out for any news of what to expect from the series and update you accordingly.