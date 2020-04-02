Michael Dorn May Be Returning As Worf For Star Trek: Picard Season 2

In what was ultimately a smart move, Star Trek: Picard wasn’t simply a Star Trek: The Next Generation reunion show. Instead, the series tried to forge its own unique path through the Star Trek universe, showing us a period in time we haven’t seen before, the aftermath of major events (like the destruction of Romulus) and where our characters have ended up in their later years.

The show also spent a lot of time establishing a new crew, with the most successful new characters being Isa Briones’ Soji, Michelle Hurd’s Raffi and Santiago Cabrera’s Captain Rios (incidentally, I think Cabrera would make a great MCU Wolverine). This meant that when it did feature The Next Generation characters, it was an event.

Over the course of the first season we got to see Data, Riker and Troi (and, obviously, Jean-Luc Picard), and while these reunions were the best moments of the show, they worked because they felt like a treat. But with season 2 currently being planned, it seems that some more TNG alum will be coming down the line. We’ve already heard whispers that Whoopi Goldberg’s Guinan will be showing up and possibly LeVar Burton’s Geordi La Forge. And now we’re hearing from our sources – the same ones that told us Star Trek: Discovery had been renewed for season 5, which has since been confirmed, and that a Pike spinoff is in the works, which has also proven true – that everyone’s favorite Klingon might be coming back.

That’s right folks, I’m talking Worf. Michael Dorn’s Klingon head of security is a firm fan favorite, having begun on The Next Generation and graduated to Deep Space Nine in later seasons. Dorn is still enthusiastic about the character and he’s been trying for years to get a Worf spinoff show off the ground. Word from our sources is that his role in season 2 may be limited to a small part, but at this point, I’ll be happy just to see the guy again.

But with Coronavirus putting the brakes on every TV and film production going, I suspect we may have quite a wait until Star Trek: Picard returns. Let’s just hope they can at least use this time to polish the scripts and improve on the first season’s uneven pacing.