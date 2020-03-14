Why Star Wars Needs A Rey Disney+ Series Right Now

Now that The Rise of Skywalker has officially ended the story of the main saga, Star Wars fans are eagerly waiting to see what’s next for that galaxy far, far away.

Disney’s Sequel Trilogy might have been lackluster in many regards, and the concluding act didn’t do much to amend the mistakes of the past, but that doesn’t mean the Mouse House is going to give up on Star Wars just yet. After announcing The High Republic as a publishing initiative with a new narrative taking place 200 years before Episode I – The Phantom Menace, people are wondering what Lucasfilm intends to do with the future of the franchise on the big screen.

Well, we’re probably years away from having a conclusive answer to that question, but the multimedia company still has a valuable resource at its disposal. Of course, we’re talking about the potential of another TV show, like the universally acclaimed Mandalorian, that would focus on Rey and her adventures after the events of the last movie. The Rise of Skywalker actually sets this up, too, by showing the character wielding her own double-bladed lightsaber and taking on the Skywalker name to carry the legacy forward.

Disney would be stretching their luck if they decided to give Rey another movie. And frankly, the character isn’t that popular or well-respected among the fandom to give executives any indication that it might do well at the box office. But Lucasfilm could still explore the life of Rey as the Last Jedi in the world of Star Wars through a new Disney+ series. Besides, the entire Sequel Trilogy is basically an origin story for the Jakkuvian scavenger, so it’d be a waste to see it thrown away like that.

What do you think about this, though? Would you want to see an original web series centering around Rey after the events of the final installment? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.