Mace Windu’s journey in the story of Star Wars came to an abrupt end when Palpatine killed him moments before executing Order 66, but a lot of fans still want to see Samuel L. Jackson reprise his role as the legendary Jedi Master.

The character was a fierce and revered warrior of the Order even before the Clone Wars. During that period, Windu became a general of the Grand Army, leading the clones in many battles against the Separatists. Though what ultimately made him even more iconic was his exemplary mastery of both the Force and the lightsaber. In fact, Mace was the only Jedi ever to utilize Form VII, a vicious and aggressive way of saber combat that channels one’s inner anger and hatred, which allowed him to effectively defeat Palpatine in Revenge of the Sith.

In essence, Windu’s short-lived time in the franchise was full of badass and epic moments, which is why fans are still campaigning to see the character return in a future story, whether it be a prequel or a potential sequel that shows that the Jedi Master survived his fall in Episode III.

While it’s highly unlikely that we’ll ever get the latter, an Instagram artist has recently imagined what The Good Place‘s William Jackson Harper would look like as Mace Windu in a live-action Disney Plus show, and you can check out his work below.

Awesome Star Wars Fan Art Imagines A Mace Windu Show On Disney+ 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As you see, Harper is facing off against a Sith opponent as a young Mace with his usual purple-bladed lightsaber. What’s more, we can actually glimpse Samuel L. Jackson’s face in the background, meaning that the proposed project would eventually tie into the Prequel Trilogy and feature the return of the iconic actor.

But even beyond just wishful thinking on the fandom’s side, the Star Wars rumor mill has been kind to the idea of a Mace Windu live-action show for the House of Mouse’s streaming service. I mean, they’re already developing the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, so would it be too much of a stretch to suggest that they might do the same with Windu, especially considering how popular he is among viewers?