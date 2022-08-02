‘Star Wars’ fans agree leaving the Volume behind works wonders for ‘Andor’

There’s really no justifiable reason for Andor to exist other than to continue mining recognizable slices of Star Wars IP for additional content, with the two-season Disney Plus series existing as the prequel spinoff to a prequel spinoff starring a character we all know dies by the end of Rogue One.

However, everyone involved has been saying all the right things about the series, and yesterday’s new full-length trailer showcased some stunning visuals that arguably look better than anything we’ve seen from a galaxy far, far away on streaming so far. Some fans may have their issues, but at least we’re staying the hell away from Tatooine.

Showrunner Tony Gilroy revealed that unlike The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Ahoska, Andor never set foot inside Lucasfilm’s Volume, which houses the cutting-edge Stagecraft technology. Based on the reception to the new footage on Reddit, fans think it was an excellent decision.

Andor shot primarily on old-fashioned practical sets and exterior locations, and it shows. All the fancy CGI in the world can’t beat tangible backdrops and lush vistas, even if that’s one of the reasons why the show has been so long coming. It’s not easy shooting a blockbuster-sized Star Wars project in the midst of a pandemic, but we’ve got reason to believe the first run of 12 episodes could be something special.

At the very least, it’s going to be a feast for the eyes, and proof that not everything has to be confined to the Volume.