Star Wars Fans Launch Petition Demanding Baby Yoda Emoji

It’s no secret that the Internet is obsessed with Baby Yoda. Ever since he first appeared in The Mandalorian, folks just can’t get enough of the adorable character. Star Wars fans are determined to insert the alien everywhere they can, too, including in Minecraft, Avengers: Endgame and even Starbucks. In fact, some love the tiny guy so much that they’ve permanently inked him on their bodies.

It’s safe to say that the world is infatuated with Baby Yoda, then, and it’s therefore only fitting that an emoji should be created for the creature, right? It appears so, as around a week ago, a fan named Travis Bramble launched an online petition to implore those in power to come up with a virtual symbol for everyone’s favorite fuzzy green hero. The entreaty has already amassed over 19,000 signatures and is now less than 6,000 names away from reaching its goal. Hitting 25,000 signees won’t officially change anything, mind you, but hopefully the impressive number will inspire someone with authority to take action on this pressing matter.

It’s unclear who specifically this petition is aimed at, though. A simple Twitter hashtag emoji shouldn’t be too hard to get, but something larger like an actual permanent symbol on Apple/Android phones seems like a much more ambitious goal. Neither manufacturer currently features any character from any popular franchise on their keyboards, so it would likely be tough to get them to change course on that philosophy. Then again, it’s foolish to underestimate the public’s love for the miniature extraterrestrial, so maybe they’ll make an exception.

Tell us, would you be interested in a Baby Yoda emoji, or are you already checked out on this latest Star Wars craze? Sound off in the comments section below and let us know what you think. And for those who want to see where the public’s obsession first began, be sure to check out The Mandalorian on Disney+.