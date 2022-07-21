‘Star Wars’ fans wonder how Cara Dune will be handled in ‘The Mandalorian’ going forward

Cara Dune was a prominent character in the Disney Plus series The Mandalorian. But Star Wars fans wondered how Dune’s disappearance will be handled in The Mandolorian Season 3 after the character’s actress, Gina Carano, was fired from Lucasarts.

Reddit user u/anthonystrader18 asked the question on r/StarWars, in hopes to get the community’s input on the character’s sudden disappearance.

A few fans gave their input on how Dune will be handled in future Star Wars media. Some suggested that Dune would join the Republics and we will never hear from her again.

Others theorized that we will never hear from her or receive an update about what happened when the next season arrives. After all, Tatooine is a huge planet.

Some predicted a time skip and that Cara Dune would be dead by Season 3. I mean, it makes more sense as she won’t be coming back to the show.

Speaking of death, fans believe that she might have returned to Alderaan and died alongside her people once Darth Vader launched the Death Star. However, it wouldn’t make sense since The Mandalorian takes place after the main trilogy, so Alderaan is already gone.

But some fans believed that Cara Dune would return to the show, either as a recast or the actress was brought back by Disney.

Gina Carano was fired from Lucasarts back in 2021 due to her controversial social media activity. According to Carano, she found out about her recent firing through social media and was made by both Lucasarts and the public for “silencing her”. Since then, Lucasarts has not yet announced what will happen to her character in future Star Wars titles.

Season 3 of The Mandolorian is scheduled to be released on Disney Plus in 2023.