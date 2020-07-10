New Star Wars Novel Hints At Ezra Bridger’s Return

The Skywalker Saga may have come to its conclusion recently, but Star Wars still has tons of unexplored enigmas, one of which will probably be addressed soon.

In the finale of Rebels, Ezra Bridger sacrificed himself for the Rebellion. But Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren vowed to go look for him in the Unknown Regions. While the fate of the young Jedi Knight is still uncertain, we know that Snips will make an appearance in the upcoming season of The Mandalorian, probably alongside Sabine and Hera Syndulla. In fact, Jon Favreau’s show has presented Disney with a lot of opportunities to explore each of these characters individually, and so long as someone like Dave Filoni is up for doing more Star Wars projects, the story of Ezra and his companions will continue.

If Ahsoka does make an appearance in the second season of The Mandalorian, it will be after her search in the uncharted corners of the galaxy. So, we may finally get our answer. But apparently, Lucasfilm is already teasing the character’s return. In Alexander Freed’s new novel Shadow Fall, Hera makes an appearance, but this time as a general of the New Republic. Worrying about the ongoing conflict with the remnants of the Empire, Syndulla wishes she had a Jedi Knight with her.

Of course, as fans know, she’s simply longing for her former lover Kanan Jarrus, but it also becomes evident that Hera wants to reunite with Ezra, believed to be still alive somewhere.

It’s strange that Hera thinks a Jedi Knight would tip the balance, especially given the fact that Luke Skywalker continues to be a leading figure in the war against the Empire in that period. So, is it possible that Star Wars is once again teasing the eventual return of Ezra?

While we’d love to see that happen, or at least learn of his fate, it’ll certainly be a while before we have our answers.