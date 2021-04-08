Star Wars Hints At Possible Return For Qui-Gon Jinn In Obi-Wan Kenobi

Production is about to get underway on Disney Plus limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi, which might just be the most hotly anticipated Star Wars project of the Disney era, if only for a combination of Ewan McGregor’s long-awaited return as the legendary Jedi and the polarizing reception to recent feature films The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker.

The show has assembled a stellar cast, too, that includes Hayden Christensen’s returning Darth Vader and Joel Edgerton’s Uncle Owen, while franchise newbies Kumail Nanjiani, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Sung Kang are part of a stacked supporting roster. However, one name fans would love to see make a return is Liam Neeson’s Qui-Gon Jinn.

There’ve been plenty of rumors doing the rounds that say Obi-Wan’s mentor could be poised for an appearance, and Neeson admitted that he’d be down for it despite making it clear that he hasn’t been keeping up to date with the latest happenings in a galaxy far, far away. Now, a new Star Wars book may have presented the ideal opportunity for a comeback.

Ewan McGregor Swaps His Lightsaber For Guns In Obi-Wan Kenobi Training Photo

Skywalker: A Family at War is a fictional biography of the titular clan that’s regarded as official canon, and as you can see from the excerpt below, it’s swung the door open for Qui-Gon to return.

“Before he and Yoda had parted ways, the old Jedi revealed that Obi-Wan’s beloved master Qui-Gon Jinn had returned from the netherworld of the Force, manifesting his conscious mind even after death. It took ten years, but eventually Obi-Wan was able to commune with his dearest friend, resurrected within the cosmic Force.”

It might just be a coincidence, but Obi-Wan Kenobi is set a decade after the events of the Prequel Trilogy, meaning that the story will unfold at roughly the same time Qui-Gon finally managed to master the art of becoming a Force Ghost. The Disney Plus Star Wars shows have hardly shied away from fan service, and seeing Neeson throw the robes on once again would definitely be a highlight.