Jedi: Fallen Order’s Cal Kestis May Appear In Live-Action Star Wars Shows

After years of dull multiplayer shooters, EA finally did something worthwhile with the Star Wars license. Respawn Entertainment’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was an extremely entertaining action-adventure that took a lot of design cues from Dark Souls. The game garnered positive reviews and outperformed its sales expectations and it did all of that without including microtransactions or pay-to-win DLC.

But since its story wrapped up, the future of its hero Cal Kestis has been pretty murky. Ordinarily, a game like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order would receive a couple of pieces of DLC, but developer Respawn are yet to announce anything. Given that the game has now been out for about four months, it’s possible that they’re simply not making anything more. However, Respawn have posted job listings indicating that their Star Wars team are looking for people to work on a new third-person action game, so they may simply be fast-tracking a full sequel.

But given that Kestis was so popular, Disney and Lucasfilm are now reportedly exploring whether he could appear in live-action projects. The character is digitally performed in-game by Shameless and Gotham actor Cameron Monaghan, so it should be fairly easy to get him in costume and have him make some kind of cameo appearance.

Furthermore, sources close to WGTC – the same ones who said [SPOILERS] would be revealed as a traitor in Rise of Skywalker and that young Luke will appear in the Obi-Wan show, both of which we now know to be true – say that they’re considering including him in the Cassian Andor Rogue One series or possibly in the aforementioned Obi-Wan. Both of these make chronological sense, too, as like those shows, the game is set between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope.

Disney and Lucasfilm are all about their transmedia universe and “New Unified Canon” at the moment, with characters migrating from the TV shows to the big screen and vice versa. So, it’s perhaps understandable that they’d want to tie their newly acclaimed video games in more closely with the full Star Wars universe.