Future Star Wars Shows Will Reportedly Fix Issues Fans Had With Rise Of Skywalker

The Mandalorian has arguably kickstarted something of a second golden age for the Star Wars franchise.

Created by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, the hit Disney Plus show has received acclaim from fans and critics alike for recapturing the same magic that made George Lucas’ adventures set in a galaxy far, far away such a joy to experience. Season 2 in particular, which concluded last week with the spectacular return of a beloved character, has brought Din Djarin closer to the core story of Jedi vs. Sith than ever before and, what’s more, it now seems as though the dream team behind Mando have their sights set on rectifying past mistakes.

According to industry insider Daniel Richtman, Filoni and Favreau plan to fix various problems fans have with the Sequel Trilogy, specifically The Rise of Skywalker, which remains an incredibly contentious movie for multiple reasons. Taking to his Patreon page, the tipster said:

“Filoni and JF wants to use the Mando-timeline shows to fix problems people had with The Rise of Skywalker like Palpatine’s clones.”

From choppy pacing and plot holes galore to an unsatisfying twist and last minute narrative decisions, director J.J. Abrams’ attempt to reverse many of Rian Johnson’s unconventional choices in The Last Jedi resulted in an indecisive mess and a borderline nonsensical final act featuring the return of big bad Sith Lord Emperor Palpatine. It’s decisions such as these, says Richtman, that The Mandalorian‘s showrunners are going to tackle in future shows and attempt to fix.

As the insider notes, an example of this is already present in season 2 episode “The Siege,” where Mando and his allies are shown infiltrating an Imperial research facility to rescue Grogu. Here, they find various experiments, including test tubes containing life forms similar in appearance to Supreme Leader Snoke.

Whether The Mandalorian season 3 will continue to unravel this seemingly unresolved plot detail remains to be seen, though with Grogu now under the protection of Luke Skywalker, we imagine the show will almost certainly make further connections to the sequels as time goes on.