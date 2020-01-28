Star Wars Rebels Sequel TV Show May Be On Disney Plus This Winter

At the beginning of the month, reports arrived pointing to Lucasfilm being secretly knee-deep in production on a sequel series to Star Wars Rebels. The news blew fans’ minds, as we’re already eagerly anticipating the release of the seventh and final season of The Clone Wars this April and now we were hearing that another SW animated series from visionary EP Dave Filoni and his team is on its way to Disney Plus. And, what’s more, it seems it could be with us this year, too.

According to Kessel Run Transmissions’ Noah Outlaw, the as-yet-untitled Rebels follow-up is being slated for a release in winter 2020. This is actually something that’s been going around recently via other leaks and rumors, so it seems that the information is bang on the money.

Some fun news we just learned: The Star Wars Rebels Sequel series is slated for a winter 2020 release! pic.twitter.com/1nc7MtN05c — Noah Outlaw (@OutlawNoah) January 26, 2020

As Outlaw’s attached image in the tweet above reminds us, the word is that the Rebels sequel will check in on Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren’s mission to locate the missing Ezra Bridger. This was something established in the flash-forward at the end of Rebels, set after Return of the Jedi. This show will take place around the same timeframe and will explore the New Republic, before the First Order came along and ruined democracy again.

Allegedly, Bridger will be a major player in the series, too, as Ahsoka and Sabine will find him in the Unknown Regions – where, shockingly, he’s said to have made an alliance with former Grand Admiral Thrawn. The villain’s Force-sensitive niece will also be introduced and play a big role. The main antagonists of the sequel show are said to be a warlike race of aliens known as the Grysk.

Again, none of this has been officially confirmed as yet, but all the signs are pointing to SW lovers being treated to a whole new show that picks up where Star Wars Rebels left off before 2020 is out.