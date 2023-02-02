‘Star Wars: Visions’ season 2 gets the perfect release date, Cartoon Saloon, Aardman, and more involved

Although it sadly didn’t achieve the same kind of widespread popularity as the likes of The Mandalorian when it arrived in Sep. 2021, Star Wars: Visions Volume 1 was easily one of the most creative entries in the Star Wars saga released since the Disney takeover. The animated anthology series offered up an anime spin on the sci-fi franchise, allowing us to experience Star Wars in a way we never have before. So fans should be thrilled by the news that Visions Volume 2 has now got a release date, and it’s one you can probably guess.

Yes, it’s been officially confirmed (via StarWars.com) that Star Wars: Visions will be back for its second season on May 4, 2023, aka this year’s Star Wars Day. Nine more episodes — created by nine new studios from around the world — will be released in one batch on that date. The studios in question are as follows: El Guiri (Spain), Cartoon Saloon (Ireland), Punkrobot (Chile), Aardman (United Kingdom), Studio Mir (South Korea) Studio La Cachette (France), 88 Pictures (India), D’art Shtajio (Japan), and Triggerfish (South Africa). D’Art Shtajio’s short was created in collaboration with Lucasfilm Ltd. (United States).

'Star Wars: Visions' will return on May 4 for Volume 2



Here are the 9 studios creating episodes ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/c0jYTDyKX2 — Fandom (@getFANDOM) February 2, 2023

Two notable studios among them that will raise eyebrows for animation fans are Cartoon Saloon and Aardman. The former is the Irish animation house behind acclaimed fantasy movies The Book of Kell and Song of the Sea. Aardman, meanwhile, is of course the home of the stop-motion masters that gave us everything from Wallace & Gromit to Chicken Run. So we’re definitely in for some unique slices of Star Wars entertainment from those two and the rest of the creatives hopping aboard the SW universe for Visions Volume 2.

Once again, don’t miss the nine new episodes on Disney Plus this May 4.