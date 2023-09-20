‘Static Shock’: One of the greatest cartoons ever

Static Shock isn’t just one of the best superhero shows ever created; it’s genuinely one of the most must-see cartoons ever made. While first debuting in comic books in the early ’90s, the titular hero, Static, was propelled into popularity thanks to his highly-lauded and immensely popular animated series.

The adventures of Virgil Hawkins, voiced by the iconic Phil LaMarr, the guy who voiced the entirety of every American millennial’s childhood, offered a refreshing turn of the page for DC and Warner Bros. In many ways, Static was DC’s answer to Marvel’s Spider-Man; the former is a young and gifted high school student who struggles to balance his daily life with his masked adventures. And like Peter Parker, this makes Virgil a rather relatable do-gooder for young viewers.

If you’re itching for some wholesome superhero programming that was ahead of its time, then you have to check out Static Shock. Originally airing from 2000-2004 on Kids’ WB, viewers can now find the series on the streaming platform Max, all four seasons and 52 episodes. You won’t regret binge-watching this electrifying gem of a cartoon.

Static Shock had many profound messages

Image via Warner Bros. Animation

Static Shock might have been a show aimed at kids, but the animated series packed quite the punch regarding real-life issues and heartfelt themes. Between zapping his enemies and zipping around on his iconic disc, the show’s heart lies in Virgil’s interactions with his family and friends. The young hero and his sister are raised by his widowed father, Robert. The Season 3 episode, “Flashback,” explores the trauma and hurt Virgil still feels from his mother’s tragic passing. The episode sees Virgil given the chance to go back in time to not only reunite with his mother, but also possibly save her. It’s a tear-jerking story, one where our hero has to deal with the brutal reality of loss.

Earlier episodes touched on important issues like school bullying and the pressure certain students face to excel constantly. Some of these episodes don’t even put a spotlight on a supervillain. Instead, many of these arcs rely on these grounded issues to push the story forward.

Season 1, episode 8 — “Sons of the Fathers” — is arguably Static Shock‘s most famous episode. Virgil discovers that his best friend’s (Richie Foley) father is racist. A heartbroken Virgil finds comfort in his father’s wisdom. When Richie, angry at his father’s constant prejudices, runs away from home, Robert works with the former’s father, Sean, to look for him. The episode’s core story is between the fathers’ conversations; their interactions are given the main spotlight while Static fighting the villains of the week actually takes a backseat.

“Sons of the Fathers” courageously tackles racism head-on at multiple levels, in the span of 22 minutes no less; if someone could only watch one episode of Static Shock, it would have to be this one.

Static Shock featured nearly all of DC’s greatest champions

Image via Warner Bros. Animation

While Virgil Hawkins may have mainly operated in Dakota City, his adventures saw him cross paths with DC’s most well-known capes, from The Dark Knight to the Man of Steel.

Season 2, episode 1, “The Big Leagues,” sees Static have to take on Dakota’s nastiest villains, who are now under the command of Joker! This means our favorite electricity-wielding hero gets to work with Batman and Robin; it’s an absolute treat to watch. Later episodes give Virgil the chance to work with Superman and the Justice League. The Season 4 episode — “Fallen Hero” — forces Virgil to confront his idol, John Stewart, no not Jon Stewart, aka Green Lantern, who he mistakenly believes is committing crimes in Dakota City.

The Static Shock series got the titular character to brush shoulders with some of the world’s most famous heroes, and it did so without taking too much of the spotlight from the main protagonist. (Random side note: the series also has a crossover episode with Batman Beyond — seriously, it’s fantastic!)

Overall, if you are craving a superhero tale that carries emotional weight and is not afraid to tackle serious issues in profound ways, look no further than Static Shock! Here’s hoping, someday, maybe Virgil Hawkins can zap his way onto the realm of live-action.