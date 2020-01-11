Stephen Amell Shares Final Crisis On Infinite Earths Trailer

In just a few days from now, The CW will bring to an end its biggest crossover ever with “Crisis on Infinite Earths” Part Four and Five, as the remaining heroes make one last stand against the Anti-Monitor for the fate of the universe.

So far, the event has certainly delivered on its promises of grandeur by featuring almost every superhero from the DC multiverse and finding important roles in the story for most of them. But there’s been much more to enjoy than just all the surprise cameos, with the most recent installment of the crossover ending on a whopper of a cliffhanger, which saw all life in existence destroyed and left only a few heroes (now known as Paragons) along with the villainous Lex Luthor to restore the universe.

And now, for our best taste yet of what’s to come, Stephen Amell has shared the final trailer for “Crisis on Infinite Earths” on Twitter. Coming in at a lengthy 90 seconds or so, this latest tease is an explosive promo for what looks to be a suitably epic conclusion to the crossover, offering all kinds of hints at what lies in store for us.

Thankfully, we don’t have long to wait until we get to experience it in full, as January 14th will see our favorite Arrowverse heroes return to our screens and will apparently feature more surprises, too. What The CW still has planned for us, we can’t say for sure, but if one thing’s for certain, it’s that you won’t want to miss what’s sure to be an epic conclusion to “Crisis On Infinite Earths.” After all, once it finishes up, the Arrowverse will never be the same again.