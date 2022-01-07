Stephen King — the legendary horror author who penned such works as IT, Carrie, and The Dark Tower series — is now giving his two cents about a psychological drama.

King leveled praised for the critically acclaimed Showtime series Yellowjackets on Twitter Thursday, saying it’s “a hell of a good survival story, a hell of a good mystery story, and has its fair share of horrifying moments.”

The novelist also said the series contains what many modern shows are lacking: “sharp characterization and a mordant sense of humor.” Check out the tweet for yourself right here.

YELLOWJACKETS is a hell of a good survival story, a hell of a good mystery story, and has its fair share of horrifying moments. What it's also got–so many current shows don't–is sharp characterization and a mordant sense of humor. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 7, 2022

King is no stranger to chiming in on Twitter about what he thinks are great shows, movies, and books, such as the novel Five Decembers, the arguably prematurely canceled FX show Y: The Last Man, and even he even drew betweeen Netflix survival drama Squid Game and some of his own novels.

So just what is Yellowjackets even about? It’s a story about four teenagers involved in a plane crash in 1996. The team of New Jersey high school soccer players had been traveling to Seattle for a national tournament, but while flying over Canada, the crash happens, and the remaining members of the team are all trapped in the wilderness, where they’re left to survive for 19 months.

Things go off the rails in a Lord of the Flies and “Donner Party” type way, however, and the series flashes forward to follow the individuals’ present-day lives as adults after going through the life-or-death mayhem as teens.

The next episode of Yellowjackets airs on showtime this Sunday, Jan. 9.