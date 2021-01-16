Stephen King’s Back With Another Creepy Streaming Recommendation

Stephen King is certainly not shy about sharing his television recommendations on Twitter, and over the last few years, he’s encouraged his followers to sample some of his favorites. Indeed, King is so prolific in posting his tips online that we’ve had to round them all up in one place before.

The author’s latest endorsement is for M. Night Shyamalan’s Apple TV+ series Servant, which began its second season on January 15th. Commenting on Twitter, here’s what he shared:

SERVANT is back on Apple+.

M. Night Shayamalan, spooky as hell, crawls right up your nerve-endings, need I say more? — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 15, 2021

Servant follows Lauren Ambrose’s Dorothy and Toby Kebbell’s Sean as a couple who experience strange events after hiring a nanny for their infant son, who happens to be a reborn doll created to help Ambrose’s character deal with her grief. Nell Tiger Free plays the nanny, Leanne, whom Sean begins to suspect has ulterior motives. We received 10 episodes of the program in late 2019 and early 2020, and, by and large, it was pretty well received by critics and audiences.

One of the first productions ordered by Apple’s streaming service, Servant looks to be the high quality original programming that they need to carve out a niche against established competition. King has been a fan of the series since its release, too, and any praise where he thinks that something’s “spooky as hell” should probably be taken on board. Furthermore, the second run of episodes for Servant are expected to take a more supernatural turn compared to its debut year, as more secrets are revealed about Leanne.

Indeed, things seem to be going pretty well for Shyamalan at the moment, including reports that he’s been in contact with Marvel and DC about directing a future project. Meanwhile, we don’t expect it’ll be long before Stephen King has another recommendation for us, given his voracious viewing habits.