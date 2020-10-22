Stranger Things 4 Set Photos Bring Back Steve, Robin, Dustin And Max

As production on Stranger Things 4 continues, new set photos have arrived online which offer our first looks at a bunch of fan favorite characters in this new season. Filming kicked off back in February but was put on hold for six months in March due to the pandemic before recently starting up again. We’ve already seen some shots taken on location at Hawkins High School, and now we’ve got these additional snaps of what will probably be a major setting for the next run – the video store.

At the end of season 3, Steve (Joe Keery) and Robin (Maya Hawke) had to look for new jobs after Starcourt Mall was destroyed and they were last seen applying at the Family Video store. It seems like they were successful, too, as these set pics see the pair racing out of there, with their young friends Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Max (Sadie Sink). Going by the way they’re fleeing out of the place, it looks like something weird is happening in Hawkins, Indiana again and the gang needs to investigate fast.

The first image is interesting on a more character-based level, too, as it definitely looks like Steve has got his eye on the unknown girl leaving the store. He’s been single since Nancy dumped him for Jonathan in season 2, and though he eventually developed a crush on Robin in season 3, Steve’s happy to be just friends with her now that he knows she’s not interested in men. We don’t know if this actress seen here is an extra or minor guest star, or if she could play a bigger role as Steve’s new love interest, but we’re certainly intrigued.

In any case, Steve, Robin and Dustin made for a great team in season 3, though it was Lucas’ sister Erica who tagged along with them that time, not Max. It would certainly be in keeping with Stranger Things to shake up the groups a little bit this year, though, to keep things fun and fresh.