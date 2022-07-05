‘Stranger Things’ fans fight it out over who really is the gang’s heart

Stranger Things 4‘s penultimate episode featured one moment that should’ve been a heartwarming affirmation of one character’s importance to the gang, but fans just aren’t buying it. In “Chapter 8”, Will (Noah Schnapp) very nearly comes clean about his feelings for best friend Mike (Finn Wolfhard) when he tries to make him feel better by telling him he’s “the heart” of their friendship group. The only problem is that folks think Will was talking out of his…Upside Down.

Stranger Things Twitter has been fighting it out over who really is the heart of Team Hawkins after user @zZzmunson went viral for blasting the Byers boy’s claim. “WRONG,” they wrote after quoting Will’s words before arguing that Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo) is the actual heart of the group.

“you’re the heart, mike.” WRONG. dustin henderson is the heart. — mia is a eddie enthusiast. (@zZzmunson) July 4, 2022

To be fair, there are some Mike defenders out there, but they’re being drowned out by all the vocal Dustin lovers out there.

For sure not. Dustin was holding this group together since season 1 — Nexus. (@Nexus71538819) July 5, 2022

But if Mike actually isn’t the heart of the gang, then what body part is he? The options fans suggested weren’t all that complimentary:

one of my friends said he was the bladder 😭💀 — minds 𓆏 (@mirandasparagus) July 5, 2022

If anything, Mike’s the shoulder that stays steady in most situations and suddenly, out of nowhere, one fall it just gets weaker and then freezes up in winter. pic.twitter.com/XwVwhVjA75 — Egsellent Geekery (@StalwartUrsa) July 5, 2022

But others aren’t so sure that Dustin is the heart ⁠— they think he’s the brains of the operation.

are we watching different shows?? will has kept their group from falling apart when everyone has GFs. Dustin is the brain, he always figure shit out — 🌸 (@kantotation) July 5, 2022

*Amy Poehler in Mean Girls voice* He’s not a regular brain, he’s a cool brain.

Actually, I think Will is the heart 🤷🏻‍♂️ Dustin is more like the brain, a fun one 🤣 — Sebastia͛n Casallas B. ⚯͛ (@sebscasallas) July 5, 2022

OK, so if Will is the heart and Dustin is the brains, that must make Steve… the soul.

Will is heart, Dustin is brain and STEVE is soul of the show — Free soul (@Foodie_123) July 5, 2022

And Lucas is the strength. But Mike’s definitely the toe.

Nah Will’s the heart, Dustin’s the brain, Lucas is the strength and mike is like..that one crusty toe or sum — talia (@fts_mha) July 5, 2022

After this thread, we’re going to need the ST fandom to assign every character a corresponding body part. Honestly, the ensemble cast is so huge these days there’s probably at least one person per bone in the human skeleton.

Meanwhile, it’s a little sad that fans have turned against Mike so much, seeing as he started out as essentially the show’s male lead, so hopefully, he’ll get some time to shine and win folks back in season five. Especially as the final run is set to go back to basics.