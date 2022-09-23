The ‘Stranger Things’ Byers house is officially up for sale — demogorgon not included

Stranger Things mega fans who want to own the ultimate piece of memorabilia just caught a huge break. The home of Will, Joyce, and Jonathan Byers, which was featured heavily in the first season of the Netflix series, is now up for sale. And with a modest listing price of $300,000, don’t expect it to stay on the market for very long.

Though the home is set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, in Stranger Things, the actual property is located in Fayetteville, Georgia, about 20 miles southwest of Atlanta. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom, 1,846-square-foot home sits on a six-acre property. Zillow unsurprisingly expects the home to sell 99% faster than those nearby, which seems like an understatement given that the listing has been viewed over 150,000 times and saved over 4,000 in the three days it’s been active at the time of this writing.

The listing notes that the house is also being sold as-is and needs a full rehab — but would obviously yield a huge return on investment for a developer to turn it into a rental or Airbnb property to offer a full Stranger Things experience. Which is not to say that a lucky fan couldn’t also be the new owner, as long as they don’t mind trespassers wandering onto the property, which is apparently a thing that frequently happens!

“Since the show was aired fans have traveled far and wide, almost daily, just to drive by and get a picture. So much so that the owners had to put up a driveway barricade and ‘Private Property’ signs just to keep people from trespassing, so needless to say the house gets a ton of attention. With that being said, please RESPECT the property and its owners and please SCHEDULE A SHOWING with your agent, if you do not have an agent please call the listing agent to setup a showing.”

According to TMZ, the home has been owned until now by seven siblings who the Duffer brothers approached to film there in 2015 and now want to sell the property to someone who will give it TLC and restore it.

You can take a look at some of the listing photos below, courtesy of the Zillow Gone Wild Twitter account. And yes, some of them have been given the washed-out, filtered red Stranger Things treatment, for maximum spookiness. Buyer beware (of demogorgons, obviously)!

If you like STRANGER THINGS today is your day!!!! because the Byers house is for sale. Currently listed for $300,000 in Fayetteville, GA

If you want the full vibe they even included pics with this filter

The lot is 6.17 acres btw

This pic was also in the listing

It will be interesting to see what the house actually feels for. We can probably expect there will be a bidding war that will far exceed the listing price.